National News - 27 Apr 2024
News
Air Date: Sat 27 Apr 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
Breaking News
Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First
Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church.
Top Stories
Killed Bondi Security Guard Labelled Hero By Australian Leader | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared the Bondi Junction security guard Faraz Tahir a national hero at a funeral in Sydney's west.
Sandra Sully Sits Down With NEW 10 Late News Host Ursula Heger | 10 News First
Sit down with 10 News First's Sandra Sully and Ursula Heger as they talk about the legacy of 10's Late News, revisit the biggest stories of the last three decades and reveals whats to come when the bulletin returns on April 29. 10's Late News will stream weeknights live on demand at 10pm AEST on 10 Play and 10 News First's YouTube channel, and airs at 10.30pm on Channel 10.
Anzac Day Celebrated At Dawn Services Around Australia | 10 News First
Those who courageously fought for our nation were today honoured in ANZAC ceremonies in Sydney and across the state. Soldiers, sailors, airmen and women were celebrated, as thousands lined the streets to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice.
Five Teenagers Face Court Over Terrorism Charges After Sweeping Raids | 10 News First
New details have emerged about an alleged youth terror cell, with five teenagers facing court this afternoon, three of them charged with conspiring to plan a terrorist act.
Five Teens Charged In Counter-Terror Raids Following Sydney Stabbing | 10 News First
Five teenagers have been charged following counter-terrorism raids across New South Wales after the stabbing of a Sydney Bishop.
International News
France To Sanction Israel For Extremist Settlers Colonising Palestinian Land | 10 News First
France is considering tougher sanctions for violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, following a conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan after a group of Israeli extremists tried to march into the Gaza Strip in order to build settlements and claim the land of displaced Palestinians.
Key Trump Trial Witness Admits Burying Porn Star Story | 10 News First
In Donald Trump's historic criminal trial, prosecutors have continued to grill their key witness, former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker, who explained how he helped broker a deal to help bury a story about Trump's affair with an adult film star.
Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction Overturned | 10 News First
Disgraced former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has had his 2020 sex crimes conviction overturned by New York's highest court. The Court of Appeals stated the trial judge made a mistake in allowing women, who claimed Weinstein assaulted them but were not part of the charges he faced, to testify. Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2023. The Manhattan District Attorney will now determine whether to retry Weinstein.
British Military Horses Break Loose And Run Wild Over London | 10 News First
The morning commute was mayhem in London after five military horses broke loose storming the city's streets, the spooked animals smashed into cars and a bus, leaving four people in hospital.
Politics
Former PM Morrison Opens Up On Mental Health Issues In Office | 10 New
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has opened-up about his mental-health battles revealing he was medicated for anxiety when the pressures of the country's top job became debilitating.
NSW Considers Launching Royal Commission Into Male Domestic Violence | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns is considering a powerful Royal Commission into domestic violence in New South Wales as calls grow for an urgent circuit breaker to a worsening scourge.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
Sport
Cortnee Vine Speaks Ahead Of A-League Women SF Clash | 10 News First
Sydney FC star and Matildas penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine spoke exclusively with 10 News First's Bence Hamerli ahead of the second leg of the Sky Blues' A-League Women Semi-Final against Central Coast Mariners at Leichardt Oval. A bumper crowd is expected for the fixture, which Sydney enter the match with a one-goal advantage.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.