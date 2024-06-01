10 News First

National News - 01 Jun 2024
E | News

Air Date: Sat 1 Jun 2024

Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.

Late News

Breaking News

image-placeholder
49 secs

BREAKING: Bruce Lehrmann To Represent Himself In Federal Appeal Against Network 10 | 10 News First

#BREAKING: 10 News First can reveal that Bruce Lehrmann has just lodged an appeal following his landmark defamation loss to Network 10 and Lisa Wilkinson. We can also reveal that Mr Lehrmann will be representing himself.

Top Stories

image-placeholder
7 mins

Donalt Trump Becomes First Former US President To Become Convicted Criminal | 10 News First

It's not a news story most ever expected to hear: a former US President tonight turned convicted criminal, but as we go to air it's a grim reality Donald Trump is dealing with following an historic verdict inside a New York courtroom.

International News

Politics

image-placeholder
2 mins

Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First

Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
image-placeholder
8 mins

Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1

The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.

Sport

image-placeholder
3 mins

Matildas' Ellie Carpenter Opens Up On Hate And Abuse Online | 10 News First

Ellie Carpenter's one of Australian football's brightest stars but it hasn't always been a smooth ride to the top. In an exclusive interview with 10 News First the Matildas defender opens up on dealing with online abuse following her side's World Cup exit last year.
image-placeholder
2 mins

Matildas Gear Up For Friendlies Ahead Of Olympic Team Selection | 10 N

The Matildas are set for a blockbuster friendly against China tonight in Adelaide as they prepare for July's Paris Olympics. We are your home of the Matildas! You can see them 7:30pm AEST on Channel 10, 10 play, and Paramount+.
About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.