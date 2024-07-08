10 News First

Now for a NASA mission not for the claustrophobic or short-tempered - four people have just finished 378 days inside a simulated Mars habitat. It was a mission - they willingly entered as volunteers - in the hope of helping to get humans, to the red planet.

