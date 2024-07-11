10 News First

NASA Astronauts Stranded In Space On Boeing Starliner | 10 News First
Two NASA astronauts are stranded in space on Boeing’s troubled Starliner spacecraft, with equipment failures delaying their return to Earth. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been manning the company’s first mission to test the capsule, which launched on June 5 to the International Space Station (ISS). The pair had expected to return after only a week in space. NASA, however, has announced it's still not ready to schedule the capsule's undocking, as tests are still being performed on the spacecraft after issues with helium leaks and faulty thrusters. The test flight is the first step in Boeing’s plan to ferry space crews, and eventually commercial flights, to and from the ISS.

