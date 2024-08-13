Mystery USB Produced As Accused Killer Beau Lamarre-Condon Faces Court | 10 News First
News
A password-protected USB has been presented to a court, as former police officer and accused killer Beau Lamarre-Condon made an appearance. What’s on the device and what it could mean for the case is unclear.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Teen Dressed As Nazi Character Goes On Stabbing Rampage In Turkey | 10 News First
A teen dressed as a Nazi video game character has live-streamed a stabbing attack in Turkey. The video emerged on Instagram, in which the teenager can be seen wandering around, reportedly outside a Mosque brandishing a knife.
International News
Trump and Harris Set For Debate Showdown | 10 News First
Former President Donald Trump has agreed to three debates against Vice President Kamala Harris next month. The debates will take place on September 4 on Fox News, September 10 on ABC and September 25 on NBC. Trump said at a press conference at Palm Springs on August 8, “We have spoken to the heads of the network, and it’s all been confirmed. Kamala Harris fronted media before boarding her plane in Detroit stating “I’m glad that he has finally agreed to a debate”.
Japan Issues First Ever Warning For Mega Earthquake | 10 News First
For the first time in history, Japan has issued a warning of a 'megaquake' expected to strike in the near future. The warning was issued last night following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck off the southern islands of Kyushu, triggering Tsunami warnings.
Anti-Racism Protest Erupts in UK, Fearing More Riots | 10 News First
Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of London on Wednesday in a counter-protest, condemning a week of violent racist attacks led by far-right groups. A series of riots erupted early last week after three girls were killed in a knife attack in Southport. The suspect was misidentified as an Islamist migrant, triggering a wave of anti-Muslim and anti-migrant sentiment. Protesters also massed in other cities including Liverpool, Bristol, and Birmingham, prompting the deployment of thousands of reinforcement police officers. More than 120 people have been charged and 428 arrested in connection with the past week’s violent protests.
Yahya Sinwar Hamas Chief After Haniyeh Assassination | 10 News First
Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar, a top official in Gaza, as the new leader of its political bureau following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Sinwar is considered by Israel as one of the most powerful Hamas leaders left alive and the mastermind behind the October 7 attack. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination, nor the death of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur. Both killings have since heightened tensions throughout the Middle East, threatening a wider conflict.
Politics
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Joe Biden Withdraws From Presidential Race | 10 News First
President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for re-election. Biden released a statement early monday morning Australian time confirming the move, endorsing his current Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee minutes later. "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve you as President. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down," President Biden said in a statement. Biden will remain as President until the end of his current term.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Sport
Russian Chess Champion Caught Trying To Poison Rival | 10 News First
The shocking moment a Russian chess player attempted to poison her rival has been caught on camera. Russian champion Amina Abakarova has been suspended after allegedly trying to assassinate her opponent. CCTV appears to show the 43-year-old pouring deadly mercury over the chess pieces.
Man Drowns At Crossfit Games While On Livestream | 10 News First
An athlete has died during the Crossfit Games in the US. 28-year-old Serbian competitor Lazar Dukic was reported missing during a swimming event on Thursday morning local time. Dukic's disappearance was reportedly caught on the event's livestream.
Young Trio Sign Scholarship Deals With Adelaide United | 10 News First
Dubbed by some 'the next Nestory Irankunda,' 16-year-old Amlani Tatu has his eye on being Adelaide United's next breakout star. He and fellow academy prodigies Feyzo Kasumovic and Malual Nichola signed scholarship deals with the club, as they look to a new era of South Aussie talent.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.