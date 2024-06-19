3 mins

NBA Legend Jerry West Dies Aged 86 | 10 News First Basketball icon Jerry West has passed away at the age of 86. West's silhouette is the basis for the iconic NBA logo, earning him the moniker "The Logo". During his playing days, West also held the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his many late-game moments. West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a one-time champion, even being the only player ever to win a Finals MVP on a losing team. West played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later held roles as Head Coach and in the front office, becoming synonymous with the organisation. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.