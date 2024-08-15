10 News First

Mpox Outbreak Declared Public Health Emergency By WHO
The World Health Organisation has declared the spread of mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighbouring African countries as a public health emergency. More than 17,000 suspected cases have been reported in the outbreak of the viral infection, leading to 517 deaths so far this year. It has spread to a total of 13 countries across Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, with a new variant able to spread more easily through routine close contact.

