Modular Housing To Be Used In Social Homes Trial | 10 News First
Modular homes popular in countries like Sweden and Japan could become part of the solution to meet housing targets that are increasingly out of reach. Cheaper, quicker to build, and put together in factories the New South Wales government says the designs have come a long way and they can help get people off social housing wait.

