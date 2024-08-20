10 News First

Migrants Dumped On Greek Beach In Broad Daylight | 10 News First
Sun seekers on a tiny Greek beach have been interrupted by a boatload of illegal immigrants unloaded on their strip of paradise by smugglers who then sped back out to sea. The group of less than a dozen were helped from the water by locals who then called authorities.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.