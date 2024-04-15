10 News First

Middle East On The Brink Of Full-Scale War As Israel Retaliates | 10 News First
NC | News

The Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war, with Israel describing drone and missile attacks by Iran as an act of war. The US is urging restraint and refusing to take part in any retaliatory strike. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Breaking News

image-placeholder
9 mins

Bondi Killer's Parents Speak Out As Tributes For Victims Grow | 10 News First

The parents of Bondi Junction mass killer Joel Cauci have spoken of their torment as they come to grips with the horrific actions of their son. Meanwhile, the Westfield at the centre of the attack is no longer a crime scene but it is the site of immense grief with floral tributes growing as Sydney, and the nation tries to grapple with the mass murder of innocent citizens. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
image-placeholder
4 mins

Lehrmann Defamation Case Against Network 10 Dismissed By Judge | 10 News First

In an extraordinary development in a case that's gripped Australia for almost five years, it has been determined that Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins, ruling on the balance of probabilities by Justice Michael Lee as he dismissed Lehrmann's defamation case against Network 10 and Lisa Wikinson. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
3 mins

Middle East On The Brink Of Full-Scale War As Israel Retaliates | 10 News First

The Middle East is on the brink of a full-scale war, with Israel describing drone and missile attacks by Iran as an act of war. The US is urging restraint and refusing to take part in any retaliatory strike. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
image-placeholder
4 mins

Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First

Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.