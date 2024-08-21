10 News First

Michelle Obama Takes To The Stage At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
NC | News

Michelle Obama has spoken in support of presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. While the former First Lady addressed several policy issues including abortion rights, she also spoke emotionally of her late mother Marian Robinson, who passed away in May this year. She ended her speech by introducing her husband and former president Barack Obama, who also took to the stage on the second night of the convention.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.