Matildas After An Olympic Medal In Paris Games After Back-To-Back Heartbreaks | 10 News First
Sick of being the bridesmaids, the Matildas are skipping through their pre-Olympics training camp with a focus on going a step or two further. Ahead of her third Olympic games, Ellie Carpenter believes the Aussies have the blueprint to bring home a medal.

