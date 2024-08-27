10 News First

Manhunt Underway For Two Gunmen | 10 News First
A manhunt is underway for two gunmen following an armed robbery at a pub in Petersham. The thugs threatened patrons and staff at the Livingstone Hotel demanding cash before fleeing the scene.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.