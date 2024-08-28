10 News First

Manhunt Underway For Suspect Who Poured Hot Liquid On Baby | 10 News First
In a random and distressing attack, a baby has been burned after boiling hot liquid was poured on him in a Brisbane park. It's understood the little boy underwent surgery for serious wounds to 60% of his body.

