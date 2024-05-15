10 News First

Manhunt After Prison Van Ambush In France
A major manhunt is currently underway in France after a prison van convoy was ambushed at gunpoint. CCTV shows the moment a black car slams into the prison van at a tolling station north of Paris, its passengers then firing at the truck with semi-automatic weapons, killing two guards and seriously injuring others.

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.