Man Facing Court After Woman’s Body Found In Melbourne Rubbish Tip | 10 News First
A man is set to face court charged with murdering a beloved English teacher, whose body was found at Melbourne tip. 67-year-old Annette Brennan’s body ended up at the waste management facility, after she was allegedly put inside a wheelie bin. 47-year-old Stephen Fleming was arrested over the discovery on Monday and charged overnight.

