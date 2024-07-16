10 News First

Man Charged With Trying To Mow Down Women During Alleged Crime Spree | 10 News First
NC | News

A man has fronted court charged with trying to mow down multiple women, running over an 80-year-old who wasn’t able to run away. She is being treated for a suspected broken rib, cuts, and bruises with locals thankful no one was killed.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.