Man Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Violence Stabbing | 10 News First
A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence stabbing in a Sydney gym car park yesterday afternoon. The woman was stabbed in her head and neck with a kitchen knife, and is now recovering in hospital following the attack.
Woman Stabbed In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Outside Sydney Gym | 10 News First
We begin tonight with what police are treating as yet another act of domestic violence. A woman is recovering in hospital, after being stabbed outside a Sydney gym, allegedly by her ex-partner. Taylor Ryan joins Ursula to discuss the attack.
Bus Driver That Crashed, Killing 10, Pleads Guilty | 10 News First
The driver of a bus which crashed killing 10 wedding guests in the New South Wales Hunter Valley is now in custody after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing those deaths.
Top Stories
US Pauses Bomb Shipment To Israel As Invasion Of Rafah Begins | 10 News First
The US has paused a large shipment of bombs to Israel, concerned the munitions would be used during a large-scale invasion of Rafah. Despite the move, the IDF has moved into the outskirts of the city, seizing the border crossing and blocking aid shipments of desperately needed water and fuel.
Parents of Murdered Surfers Break Silence | 10 News First
Parents of killed surfers Jake and Callum Robinson have shared an emotional statement from San Diego in the United States. Debra and Martin Robinson had travelled to California from Perth over the weekend to identify the bodies of their sons, found in Mexico’s Baja California region on Friday (local time).
Grocery Giants Put On Notice By Senate Committee | 10 News First
Aussies have been saying it for months and now it's confirmed - consumers are bearing the brunt of food price hikes at our supermarkets. With the grocery giants put on notice by the senate inquiry, what can be done to keep price in check?
International News
Biden Administration Flags Concerns Over Israel's Invasion Into Gaza | 10 News First
US Secretary of Defense has confirmed that President Biden has ordered the pause of thousands of bombs being shipped to Israel, flagging concerns they could be used in a controversial military operation in Rafah. Meanwhile, two Australian doctors have just arrived home after spending two weeks on separate missions to treat patients in Gaza.
Attacks On Gaza Continue As President Biden Halts Weapons Transfers To Israel | 10 News First
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has reiterated that Australia does not want to see Israeli forces conduct a major ground offensive in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, saying the impact on the over 1.1 million Palestianian civilians sheltering there would be devastating.
Aussie Makes Eurovision Grand Final Representing Cyprus Instead Of Australia | 10 News First
Despite Australia officially missing out on the Eurovision finals, there's still an Aussie in the competition! Silia Kapsis is a 17-year-old still in high school and representing Cyprus, hoping come Sunday to be crowned the biggest music act on Earth.
Israel Seizes Rafah Crossing As Invasion Of Southern Gaza Begins | 10 News First
Israel has launched its long-awaited campaign into Southern Gaza, rolling into Rafah and taking control of the border crossing. The move comes just hours after Hamas appeared to agree to a peace deal, but Israel says it is not one it can support.
Celebrities Stun At 2024's 'Sleeping Beauties' Met Gala | 10 News First
Celebrities from music, sport, film, and fashion graced the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2024 Met Gala. Entertainment Editor Angela Bishop has the details.
Politics
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Chinese Fighter Jet Drops Flares On Australian Navy Chopper | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is under pressure from the Opposition to contact Chinese President Xi Jinping after a dangerous mid-air confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian navy helicopter.
Prime Minister Announces New Measures To Address Domestic Violence | 10 News First
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced new measures to address what he's called the 'scourge' of domestic violence that's seeing one woman killed every four days, across Australia, including almost $1 billion for emergency payments and support for victims fleeing violence.
Sport
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.