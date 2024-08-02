10 News First

Legionnaires' Outbreak In Melbourne Turns Deadly
A woman has died and dozens more are in hospital from the Legionnaires' Disease outbreak in Melbourne.

UK Police Clash With Rioters After Southport Stabbing

Shocking footage of a violent clash has emerged between UK police and far-right protesters in Southport, following a horror stabbing that killed three children. Hundreds had initially gathered for a peaceful vigil to mourn the deaths of the three girls, now identified as Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Bebe King, 6. Crowds then became unruly, with protesters pelting rocks and firecrackers at officers in riot gear, and setting a police van alight. Eight children and two adults are still hospitalised after the dance school attack. Both adults and five of the children remain in critical condition. A 17-year-old suspect remains in custody. Police say the name circulating online attempting to uncover his identity is incorrect, and urge the public not to engage in speculation.

