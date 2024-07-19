10 News First

Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dies At Age 94 | 10 News First
NC | News

Award-winning comedian Bob Newhart, beloved for his deadpan style of humour, has died at age 94. Newhart passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time), following a series of short illnesses, as confirmed by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. The accountant-turned comedian first found success with a Grammy-award winning comedy album in the 1960’s, going on to have a TV and stand-up career spanning five decades. His hit 70s and 80s sitcoms The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart remain his best-known work, however he also appealed to younger fans in several movie appearances including Elf.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.