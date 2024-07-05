10 News First

Labour Landslide In UK Election Predicted By Exit Poll | 10 News First
NC | News

Voting has closed in the UK election and the exit poll has predicted a landslide Labour victory. The poll suggests that Keir Starmer will be the UK’s next prime minister, with a majority of around 170 seats. While votes from 650 constituencies will be counted in coming hours, it is expected that Labour will win a total of 410 seats, while the Conservatives will win just 131.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
4 mins

Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First

At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.