10 News First

Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiled | 10 News First
NC | News

A new statue honouring Lakers basketballer Kobe Bryant has been unveiled. The bronze statue which is on display in L.A. features Bryant with his arm around his daughter Gianna, and celebrates Kobe’s “love for his daughters” and his support for women and girls in sports.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.