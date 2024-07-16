10 News First

King Charles & Queen Camilla Rushed Out Of Event Amid Security Concern | 10 News First
Queen Camilla was interrupted mid ice-cream as her minders responded to a security issue. The Queen and King Charles were touring the island of Jersey in the English channel, when Camilla was suddenly led away by their security team.

