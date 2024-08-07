10 News First

Kamala Harris Names Tim Walz As Running Mate | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has introduced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her election running mate at a campaign rally in Philadelphia. Walz is a former school teacher and American football coach, who has also served in the Army National Guard, and is expected to be able to appeal to rural voters. He served 12 years in Congress before being elected Governor in 2018, with Harris praising his “convictions on fighting for middle-class families” while making the announcement on social media.

