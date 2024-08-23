10 News First

Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.