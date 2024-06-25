Julian Assange Walks Free, Will Return To Australia | 10 News First
In a major development, Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from a British prison after striking a plea deal over US Criminal Charges.
Greg Lynn Guilty Of Murdering Carol Clay But Not Guilty Over Russell Hill’s Death | 10 News First
In a surprise decision, a jury has returned a split verdict in the double murder trial of Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn. Lynn has been found guilty of murdering Carol Clay, but not guilty of deliberately taking the life of her secret lover, Russell Hill.
Plea Deal Sees Julian Assange Freed And On His Way Home | 10 News First
Julian Assange, the most famous of all Australian prisoners, is tonight on his way home to freedom. The man the Americans have been pursuing for years for releasing vast troves of secret military documents has outlasted them and won. But there is one final legal hurdle, on a tiny Pacific Island, that still has to be cleared.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr Prepares For NBA Draft | 10 News First
Experts are predicting former Perth Wildcat Alex Sarr to be a top-two draft pick at Thursday's NBA Draft. It's believed he hasn't had a workout with Atlanta who hold the number-one pick, so most expect Washington to swoop with the next selection.
Aussie Basketball Prodigy Johnny Furphy Tipped To Secure First Round NBA Draft Pick | 10 News First
Australia is days away from seeing its next basketball prodigy score a slam dunk on its biggest stage. Clifton Hill's Johnny Furphy is tipped to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft after playing just one year at a U.S. college.
Boston Celtics Beat Dallas Mavericks Becoming 2024 NBA Champions | 10 News First
It's been sixteen years since the Boston Celtics lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, but today they're once again NBA Champions. The franchise's 18th title pushes them past rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as the most successful team in history.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.