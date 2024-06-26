2 mins

Widow Of Russell Hill Speaks Out After Lynn Verdict | 10 News First Widower Robyn Hill has said she wishes Greg Lynn, who was found not guilty of murdering her late husband Russell Hill, “has a lovely time in jail”, while speaking to media for the first time since the verdict. She was at the Supreme Court when the split-verdict was handed down yesterday, however couldn’t bare to look at Lynn who was found guilty of the murder of Carol Clay. While saying she is relieved to know the former Jetstar pilot will not walk free, she has also expressed her confusion as to how the contradicting verdicts were reached.