10 News First

John Krasinski Opens Newest Movie About Imaginary Friends | 10 News First
NC | News

Actor, writer, and director John Krasinski was only worried about two opinions when it came to his latest film: his kids. 'IF' is inspired by the imagination of his daughters and features a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers, including his wife Emily Blunt.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Breaking News

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.