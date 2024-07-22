10 News First

Joe Biden Drops Out: How The Withdrawal Unfolded| 10 News First
NC | News

Joe Biden has pulled out from the Presidential race following increasing calls for the 81-year-old to step down. Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for candidate, however political commentators say the next 24 hours will be crucial for the Democratic Party.

