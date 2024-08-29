10 News First

Japan Prepares For Deadly Typhoon | 10 News First
NC | News

Japan is preparing for the possibility of a major disaster as a monster typhoon closes in. Almost one million residents have been evacuated from Kyushu with winds of 250 kilometres per hour being reported.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.