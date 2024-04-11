10 News First

Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Leader’s Sons & Grandchildren | 10 News First
The three sons and four grandchildren of Hamas's top political leader have been killed by an Israeli air strike in Northern Gaza. The sons were driving in a car near Gaza's Al-Shati camp when they were struck by a missile.

