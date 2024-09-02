10 News First

Israeli Hostages Found Dead In Gaza Trigger Massive Protests | 10 News First
NC | News

Half a million Israelis have taken to the streets in grief and fury following the announcement that six hostages held by Hamas had been killed in Gaza. The protestors are demanding the government agree to a ceasefire deal which would see the remaining captives freed.

