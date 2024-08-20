10 News First

Israeli Forces Recover Hostage Bodies, School In Gaza Bombed | 10 News First
Israeli forces have recovered the bodies of 6 hostages taken to Gaza during the October 7th attacks. In just the past few hours Israel has confirmed it has bombed a school in Gaza that it claims was a Hamas command and control centre, killing at least 10 people.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.