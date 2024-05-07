2 mins

Violent Attack On Student Pro-Palestine Protest | 10 News First Counter-protesters have attacked a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of California, leading to violent scenes at the Los Angeles campus including the use of fireworks and teargas. Shocking footage of the violence, which the university has called “senseless,” shows groups of counter-protesters arriving on campus overnight and attempting to dismantle the camp’s barriers. While the incident was eventually cleared by police, witnesses have reported the response from authorities as slow, once the violence erupted. It follows days of student protests across the U.S. calling for universities to sever financial ties with Israel, with the movement mirrored across the world, including Australia, where peaceful protests have been seen in Sydney and Melbourne.