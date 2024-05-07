10 News First

Israeli Army Warns Palestinians To Begin Evacuating Rafah | 10 News First
There looks to be a major escalation of the war in Gaza, with the Israeli army warning Palestinians in the southern city of Rafah to leave ahead of an expected offensive.

Australian Brothers Confirmed Dead By Mexican Authorities As Locals Protest For Safer Conditions

Mexican authorities have positively identified the bodies of three men found in a well in the country's north as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad after the trio went missing while on holiday, surfing near the popular tourist town of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Western Australian Teen Shot By Police Had 'Hallmarks Of Terror'

Western Australian Police say they have shot and killed a teenager who allegedly attacked a man with a knife in a Perth car park on Saturday night. The WA Police Commissioner says the incident has hallmarks of terror.

10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists.