Israel Launches Investigation Into Confronting Video | 10 News First
News
Israel's defence force has launched an investigation after a confronting video emerged of a wounded Palestinian man strapped to the bonnet of an IDF truck. A warning the pictures in this story could be distressing.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Malinauskas Responds To Marion Lockdown | 10 News First
South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas has responded to Sunday's Marion Westfield lockdown. He commended the response from SA Police following reports of two groups of young men fighting in the centre's food court area, some were reported to have weapons. Malinauskas also responded to criticism of Westfield's response to the incident, noting the heightened sense of alert following the Bondi Junction attack some months ago. The Premier said that judgment should instead be placed on the actions of the alleged offenders, with Malinauskas calling them "young muppets".
Priest And Six Police Killed In Shooting In Russia | 10 News First
Two simultaneous attacks in Dagestan, a republic of Russia, targeting a synagogue, Orthodox churches and a police post have killed at least seven people. A priest and at least six police officers were killed in the attacks, one of which took place in the city of Derbent while the other occurred in Dagestan's capital of Makhachkala. It is believed groups of gunmen simultaneously opened fire at a synagogue and two Orthodox churches across the two cities, before setting the religious sites on fire. Russia’s interior minister has confirmed the death of six police officers, with 12 others injured, in a statement.
International News
Mbappe's Emotional Plea To French Voters | 10 News First
French Football superstar Kylian Mbappé has issued a passionate plea to French voters ahead of the nation's snap elections. France President Emmanuel Macron called the elections following a resounding defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen's far-right party. "I really want to address the French people and especially the young generation," Mbappé said ahead of their Euro 2024 clash with Austria. "We have the opportunity to choose our country's future and we have to emphasise the importance of that task."
Politics
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
Boston Celtics Beat Dallas Mavericks Becoming 2024 NBA Champions | 10 News First
It's been sixteen years since the Boston Celtics lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy, but today they're once again NBA Champions. The franchise's 18th title pushes them past rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as the most successful team in history.
Mbappe's Emotional Plea To French Voters | 10 News First
French Football superstar Kylian Mbappé has issued a passionate plea to French voters ahead of the nation's snap elections. France President Emmanuel Macron called the elections following a resounding defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen's far-right party. "I really want to address the French people and especially the young generation," Mbappé said ahead of their Euro 2024 clash with Austria. "We have the opportunity to choose our country's future and we have to emphasise the importance of that task."
Sam Kerr Signs Chelsea Contract Extension | 10 News First
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr sent football fans into a frenzy overnight, posting a fake goodbye video to Chelsea fans with her contract coming to an end. The video had some supporters fearing she was calling time on her Chelsea career before the club announced she would be extending her contract until 2026.
NBA Legend Jerry West Dies Aged 86 | 10 News First
Basketball icon Jerry West has passed away at the age of 86. West's silhouette is the basis for the iconic NBA logo, earning him the moniker "The Logo". During his playing days, West also held the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his many late-game moments. West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a one-time champion, even being the only player ever to win a Finals MVP on a losing team. West played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later held roles as Head Coach and in the front office, becoming synonymous with the organisation. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.