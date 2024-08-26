10 News First

Israel & Hezbollah Inch Closer To Full-Scale War | 10 News First
NC | News

Israel and Hezbollah continue to inch closer to full-scale war, with a volley of rockets launched between the two over the weekend. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that the action was "pre-emptive" and "not the end of the story," Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah asserted Israel's strikes inside Lebanon borders were an act of "aggression," and that counterattacks were retaliation for recent assassinations of high-profile Iranian and Hezbollah officials, largely blamed on Israel

2024

