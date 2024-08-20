Israel Accepts Bridging Proposal For Gaza Ceasefire | 10 News First
News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claims Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted a new Gaza ceasefire deal after months of negotiations and is now calling for Hamas to jump on board.
