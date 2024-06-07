Immigration Debacle Continues As Directive 99 Is Rewritten | 10 News First
A long-running battle between Australia and New Zealand over criminal deportees has reignited tonight, with the immigration minister rewriting the rules to put the public's safety first. 10 News First Senior Journalist Chloe Bouras joins Ursula to discuss what’s next in the immigration debate.
Blue Wiggle Makes An Appearance As Archibald Prize Winner Announced | 10 News First
What does an infamous whistle-blower and Australia's blue Wiggle have in common? Their portraits were both finalists in this year's prestigious Archibald Prize. But there can only be one winner to take home the $100,000 honour.
Alex Jones’ Assets Liquidated To Pay Sandy Hook Victims | 10 News First
U.S right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has had to put his money where his mouth is, agreeing that a court liquidate his personal assets, as he works to pay a $1.5 billion damages bill to the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
D-Day Remembered By World Leaders 80 Years To The Day | 10 News First
Dozens of world leaders have paid tribute to the sacrifice and bravery of those who turned the tides of World War II. 80 years to the day since Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy emotional ceremonies were held.
Search Underway After TV Presenter Reported Missing | 10 News First
A major hunt is underway for well-known TV doctor and journalist Michael Mosley, who vanished while holidaying on the Greek Island of Symi. Mosley, who popularised the craze of intermittent fasting, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a coastal walk two days ago.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.