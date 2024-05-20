10 News First

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Israeli PM Netanyahu And Hamas Leaders | 10 News First
To some developing news now, the International Criminal Court has announced it is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as top Hamas leaders for war crimes.

2 mins

P Diddy Admits To Physically Assaulting Cassie Ventura | 10 News First

Rapper and music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs admitted to assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 after hotel surveillance footage of the violent attack surfaced. The security footage closely resembles an incident Cassie described in her lawsuit that was settled last November, where she alleged years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of Combs.
1 mins

Pro-Palestinian Protests Break Out As Biden Speaks At University | 10 News First

A pro-Palestine protest broke out while US President Joe Biden was giving a speech at a graduation ceremony at a university in Georgia, with students in the crowd turning their backs to the president.
2 mins

New Caledonia In Chaos As Civil Unrest Grows In Noumea | 10 News First

Tensions are simmering in New Caledonia after days of civil unrest which has seen death and destruction. The airport remains closed as thousands of armed security personnel descend on the island nation where Australians are stranded.

4 mins

Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First

Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League.
