Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First
News
At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.
Episodes
Late News
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First
At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.
More Than 100 Killed In Tragic Crowd Crush In India| 10 News First
More than 100 people have been killed in a crowd crush at a Hindu prayer gathering in India, with local police warning the death toll may continue to rise. Authorities have confirmed 116 deaths and a further 18 injured following the stampede in the village of Mughal Garhi in the country’s north. It is unknown what caused the stampede during the religious event, with witnesses sharing harrowing accounts of people starting to fall around them. An inquiry has reportedly been launched into the incident, including a police investigation into event organisers.
New Details About Epstein Prosecution Revealed | 10 News First
The scandal around convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to grow - almost 5 years after his death. New documents revealed prosecutors were aware Epstein had sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they struck a very lenient plea deal with him.
Children Being Targeted With Extremist Content Online | 10 News First
Anti-terror police are tonight warning parents about the risks of their children being exposed to extremist content. In the wake of the Sydney Uni stabbing attack - families are being reminded, that online predators are targeting young people, who can be easily influenced.
International News
Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First
At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.
UK Party Leaders Campaign Ahead of Election | 10 News First
Several UK party leaders campaigned on Monday, just four days before the country's first general election in almost five years. The leader of UK's Liberal Democrats party, Sir Ed Davey, took a more adventurous, self-deprecating approach under the slogan of "trying something you've never done before". The 58-year-old's campaign showreel included Sir Davey bungee-jumping, trying Zumba, and being pulled in a rubber ring by a speedboat. Leaders of the UK's two main parties, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, were also campaigning ahead of the July 4 election.
Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.
Chinese Rocket Crashes After Accidental Launch | 10 News First
Witnesses in central China have captured the moment a Chinese rocket dropped from the sky on Sunday. Beijing Tianbing Technology Co told media its Tianlong-3 rocket accidentally launched during a test in Gongyi due to structural failure. Debris from the rockets triggered a small fire, but no one was injured in the blast.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.