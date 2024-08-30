10 News First

Houthi Rebels Blow Up Tanker, Aghan Women Defy The Taliban | 10 News First
A tanker on the Red Sea, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, has been blown up by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, as they continue to attack ships linked to Israel. Afghan activists are braving 'raising their voices' against strict new laws introduced by the Taliban.

