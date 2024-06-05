'Hey Hey It's Saturday' Star John Blackman Dies Ages 76 | 10 News First
Australian radio and television great John Blackman has died aged 76 after a suspected heart-attack. John was best known for voicing the puppet, 'Dickie Knee', on 'Hey Hey It's Saturday'.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists.