Grenfell Tower Report Provides Answers 7 Years After Tragedy | 10 News First
7 years on from one of the deadliest tower block fires in history - finally some answers. In June 2017, in the wealthiest part of the UK, an electrical fault on the fourth floor of a public housing tower quickly turned into tragedy. The fire rapidly spread up the Grenfell Tower, fuelled by combustible cladding that lined the 24-storey building. 10 News First’s Johnpaul Gonzo joins Ursula with the details.

