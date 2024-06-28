2 mins

Biden Leads Trump In Polls Ahead Of First Debate | 10 News First On Friday morning our time will come one of the most important political moments in the world so far this year - the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It'll be on CNN, and it'll be more tightly moderated than normal - in an attempt to bring some order to what has been - thus far - a campaign of chaos. According to the latest survey, Trump has a single-point advantage over the President, 50% to 49%.