Boaties have captured the nail-biting moment a great white shark took a bite of their tinnie while fishing in waters of Queensland’s coast. Jayden Grace and his friend Joe Cook had the close encounter on Sunday, stating “by far the biggest shark I’ve seen in my life! Easy 5m great white shark has a little taste test of the renegade”.
Four Injured In Alleged Stabbing Spree In Sydney| 10 News First
A wild stabbing spree had a major highway in Sydney's south shut down on Sunday morning. Police claim a man began attacking his partner in the passenger seat with a boxcutter while driving through Engadine, before he was t-boned at an intersection. Officers and brave bystanders - including the boss of an N-R-L club - rushed to help, as the woman was stabbed more than half a dozen times. Some of them also ended up in hospital.
Ukraine Uses US Bombs In Russian Territory | 10 News First
Ukraine has admitted it has used US bombs to strike a Russian military command post in the Kursk region. Ukraine's allies had imposed restrictions on how and where their weapons could be used, over concern it would prompt a reaction from the Kremlin. But the US does allow theirs to be used for counter-fire purposes.
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.
Kamala Harris Formally Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Kamala Harris has taken to the stage in Chicago at the Democratic National Convention, accepting the party's presidential nomination in a stirring speech centering on the cost of living, individual liberties, and reproductive health rights.
Pro-Palestine Delegates Stage Sit-In At DNC | 10 News First
A group of pro-Palestine Democrat delegates are staging a sit-in protest at the Democratic National Convention, saying their requests for a speaking slot were denied. The sit-in begun on Wednesday night (local time), with some from the ‘Uncommitted National Movement’ which won 30 delegates to the convention, staying overnight outside the Chicago venue. The delegates have said they were hopeful party leaders would make a last minute decision to allow a Palestinian American to speak at the convention, which will come to an end today.
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Local Lad Helps League Two Team Beat Manchester City | 10 News First
18-year-old South Aussie Ashton Rinaldo - yes, cousin of 10 News First's own Lucas Rinaldo - has had a debut to remember for League 2 side Chesterfield. The goalkeeper saved a penalty in the EFL Trophy to help his side stun Manchester City's Under 21s.
Tennis World Number One Jannik Sinner Cleared After Positive Drug Tests | 10 News First
A drug scandal involving the world's top-ranked male player was revealed on the eve of the year's final grand slam. Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner has been cleared of wrongdoing despite two positive tests, in a case that has been kept under wraps since March.
RayGun Responds To Backlash | 10 News First
Rachael Gunn, AKA RayGun, has spoken out following the backlash she has received over her breaking performance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian responded to the "hate" she has received following the performance, and also the misinformation swirling surrounding her spot on the Olympic team.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.