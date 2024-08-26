10 News First

Great White Shark Bites Fishing Boat Off Sunshine Coast| 10 News First
NC | News

Boaties have captured the nail-biting moment a great white shark took a bite of their tinnie while fishing in waters of Queensland’s coast. Jayden Grace and his friend Joe Cook had the close encounter on Sunday, stating “by far the biggest shark I’ve seen in my life! Easy 5m great white shark has a little taste test of the renegade”.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.