Grandmother’s Remains Found 800 Kilometres From Her House | 10 News First
The remains of a Queensland grandmother have been found 800 kilometres away from her home, partially buried under sand in Coffs Harbour. Detectives are now trying to track down her car in the hopes it may provide them with clues about her mysterious death.

