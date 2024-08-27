10 News First

Government Announces Cap On International Student Intake | 10 News First
Landing a spot at an Australian university is about to become much harder for international students hoping to study here. Labor today announced the cap on next year’s intake to help cut migration, but it’s been warned the move will wipe hundreds of billions from the economy.

