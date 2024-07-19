Global Tech Outage Special Coverage | 10’s Late News
News
10’s Late News brings you special coverage of the tech outage from around the world.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Riots On Leeds Streets, Bus Set Alight | 10 News First
Riots have overtaken the streets of Leeds in England’s north, with a police car flipped and a bus set of fire in the chaos. Crowds begun to gather around 5pm on Thursday (local time) in the city’s Harehills area, and violence has since escalated into the night. Local police have assured the community that a large number of officers have been deployed to control the ongoing chaos, commenting they believe the incident was “instigated by a criminal minority”.
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Hulk Hogan Delivers Insane Address At RNC | 10 News First
"Immortal" WWE legend Hulk Hogan has staked his ground as a pro-Trump figurehead, making a wild appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee. The legendary pro-wrestler delivered an insane speech that was less political address and more wrestling promo. Hogan is among a motley crew of speakers scheduled to appear today prior to Donald Trump taking the stage.
International News
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Hulk Hogan Delivers Insane Address At RNC | 10 News First
"Immortal" WWE legend Hulk Hogan has staked his ground as a pro-Trump figurehead, making a wild appearance at the RNC in Milwaukee. The legendary pro-wrestler delivered an insane speech that was less political address and more wrestling promo. Hogan is among a motley crew of speakers scheduled to appear today prior to Donald Trump taking the stage.
Legendary Comedian Bob Newhart Dies At Age 94 | 10 News First
Award-winning comedian Bob Newhart, beloved for his deadpan style of humour, has died at age 94. Newhart passed away in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time), following a series of short illnesses, as confirmed by his longtime publicist Jerry Digney. The accountant-turned comedian first found success with a Grammy-award winning comedy album in the 1960’s, going on to have a TV and stand-up career spanning five decades. His hit 70s and 80s sitcoms The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart remain his best-known work, however he also appealed to younger fans in several movie appearances including Elf.
Republicans Wear Ear Bandages For Trump At RNC | 10 News First
Republican supporters at RNC Day 3 have started sporting ear bandages in solidarity with Donald Trump. Trump's right ear was injured in this past weekend's attempted assassination, and the Republican presidential nominee has been sporting a bandage in public appearances since. Folks at the convention have taken the somewhat unconventional step of following suit, in tribute to dear leader.
Politics
Trump Speech: Fact-Checking & Analysing Trump's RNC Address | 10 News First
Donald Trump has delivered a lengthy address at the RNC in Milwaukee today. 10 News First political analyst Hugh Riminton provides instant fact-checking and analysis of the speech, revealing several lies and mistruths spoken by Trump.
Donald Trump Arrives At Republican National Convention | 10 News First
BREAKING: Donald Trump has arrived at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee following his nomination as the party's candidate for the upcoming US election. The appearance is Trump's first since he survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just days ago.
Donald Trump Selected As Republican Party Candidate | 10 News First
Donald Trump has been nominated as the Republican Party candidate for the upcoming US election. The announcement was made at the party's national convention in Milwaukee, in the wake of the former president's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump is set to officially accept the party's nomination on Thursday (local time), today announcing that Senator J.D. Vance would join him as Vice President in the presidential race.
Biden Not Treated For Parkinson's White House Says | 10 News First
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was forced to answer questions about the condition of President Joe Biden, following a report from the New York Times which states a neurologist who recently published a paper on Parkinson's Disease appeared on the White House's visitor log eight times in a short space of time this year. Jean-Pierre refused to confirm the doctor's visit following concerns over the President's health stemming from his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump.
Sport
NSW Blues Seal State Of Origin Victory But With A Cost | 10 News First
NSW turned it on, drowned out the noise, and came home with a victory for the ages. But the Blues' State of Origin win has come at a cost with Mitchell Moses out injured for the season, and two players who weren’t even on the field, handed two-match bans.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.