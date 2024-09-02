10 News First

George Clooney Praises Joe Biden’s Decision To Step Aside | 10 News First
NC | News

George Clooney has described U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside as the Democrats candidate as a “selfless” act. Biden’s decision came after mounting pressure including an Op-Ed written by Clooney in the New York Times.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.