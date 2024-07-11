10 News First

George Clooney Joins Growing Calls For Joe Biden To Quit Presidential Race | 10 News First
Calls for U.S. President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, now stretch from the Capitol Hill to Hollywood. One of the biggest Democratic party fundraisers, George Clooney has added his voice to the chorus, telling Biden to step down.

